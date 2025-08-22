Israel will occupy Gaza City if Hamas rejects ceasefire, former ambassador says

If Hamas does not agree to a ceasefire deal, Israel will have to move forward with its plans to occupy Gaza City, according to former ambassador Mark Regev.
He told ILTV News that Israel’s military strategy is designed to keep up the pressure on Hamas, because Hamas is not going to release hostages or agree to the terms Israel is offering unless it is forced to do so.
“There’s not really a contradiction between a desire to get a ceasefire deal and hostages out, and the military strategy,” Regev said. “They go hand in hand.”
Watch the full interview: