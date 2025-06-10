Israel controls 75% of Gaza, brig. gen. says

In fewer than two months, Israel has conquered 75% of the Gaza Strip, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
Speaking to ILTV News, Avivi said that Israel has “taken over whole areas and completely destroyed all the infrastructure, all the terrorists, the tunnels, and the houses that are booby-trapped” in those areas.
He noted that this progress is being made while the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) continues to distribute humanitarian aid, circumventing Hamas and bringing Israel closer to winning the war.
Watch the full interview: