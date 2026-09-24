Object thrown at Naftali Bennett during Bnei Brak campaign stop; suspect arrested

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett , chairman of the Yachad party, arrived at a restaurant in Bnei Brak on Thursday evening to film one of the “parliament” videos he has been posting on social media in recent weeks. According to police, however, one of those present threw an object at him.

Bennett was not injured, and the suspect was arrested. According to his party, a female staff member was struck and treated at the scene.

Watch the footage of the chaos from the scene:

צעיר ניסה לתקוף את בנט בפתח תקווה

“Bennett held a ‘parliament’ with several yeshiva students, and the conversation was conducted in a good and substantive manner. About half an hour later, a group of political activists arrived at the scene. Two objects thrown toward Bennett struck one of his female staff members in the head," the party said in a statement.

“She was treated at the scene by a Magen David Adom team and released without requiring further medical treatment. Bennett later spoke with her and heard that she was feeling well.”

Police said that "during the visit of a public figure to a restaurant in Bnei Brak, a passerby who was walking past the location threw an object that did not strike the public figure. Officers from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police station who were present at the scene immediately arrested the suspect, who is now being taken for questioning at the police station.”

Naftali Bennet in Bnei BRak

The Yachad party thanked the security forces, saying: “Bennett thanked the security and rescue personnel for their swift response. We will continue holding meetings across the country as part of the campaign to repair the State of Israel.”

Among those present was right-wing activist Mordechai David, who was also filmed shouting remarks at Bennett.

Bennett replied: “I suggest you enlist quickly, because from the moment I am prime minister, you will not get a shekel from the state.”

It is not the first time that a party leader from the bloc opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has encountered David.

Last month, Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot was filmed speaking with him at the beach after David approached and tried to film himself asking Eisenkot questions about events that took place several weeks after the October 7 massacre.