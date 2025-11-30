Train service halted between Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport after person struck on tracks

Person enters tracks near Tel Aviv HaHagana station, struck by train, halting service to Lod and Ben Gurion Airport; Israel Railways warns of major delays and route changes across central lines during peak Sunday commute

Train traffic was stopped Sunday morning between Tel Aviv and the Ben Gurion Airport after a person jumped onto the tracks and was hit by a train. There could be major disruptions to train service during the busiest commuting hour of the week.
Tel Aviv HaHagana railway station after trains canceled
(Photo: Ofir Ron)
Israel Railways said that shortly before 8 a.m. that “a person who entered the track area south of Tel Aviv HaHagana station in violation of instructions was hit by a passing train.” Emergency and rescue teams are at the scene.
The rail company said train traffic between Tel Aviv HaHagana and Lod/Ben Gurion Airport stations was temporarily halted, with delays and service changes affecting routes in central Israel and lines to the south and north.
