Train service halted between Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport after person struck on tracks

Train traffic was stopped Sunday morning between Tel Aviv and the Ben Gurion Airport after a person jumped onto the tracks and was hit by a train. There could be major disruptions to train service during the busiest commuting hour of the week.
Israel Railways said that shortly before 8 a.m. that “a person who entered the track area south of Tel Aviv HaHagana station in violation of instructions was hit by a passing train.” Emergency and rescue teams are at the scene.
The rail company said train traffic between Tel Aviv HaHagana and Lod/Ben Gurion Airport stations was temporarily halted, with delays and service changes affecting routes in central Israel and lines to the south and north.