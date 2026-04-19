Israel invests billions to lead bio-convergence revolution - video

Nearly one billion shekels has been invested in Israel’s national bio-convergence program over the past three years, according to a new report from the Israel Innovation Authority, positioning the country at the forefront of a rapidly growing global field.

NATIONAL BIO-CONVERGENCE PROGRAM ( ILTV )

The program brings together biology, engineering, and artificial intelligence to develop new solutions across healthcare, food production, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Today, nearly 200 companies are operating in the space, roughly double the number from just five years ago.

At the heart of the effort is a coordinated national strategy, combining government funding, private investment, and academic research to create what officials describe as a new economic growth engine.

"Biology gives us many more solutions than before and allows us to be more efficient and more accurate and more economically viable than ever before," explained Shai Melcer, head of the Bio-Convergence Program.

The report highlights a surge in private sector involvement, alongside major investments in research infrastructure and diverse multidisciplinary consortia working on everything from gene editing to cultivated meat and disease detection.

Israel has also gained global attention, with organizations like the World Economic Forum and OECD adopting elements of its approach as a model for other countries.

"Israel is a relatively small player in volume, but a very high power player in the quality and the agility of how we bring products and processes to the market," Melcer added.

Regulatory advances are helping startups move faster, with Israel among the first countries to approve cultivated food products and advance cutting-edge medical technologies.

Officials say the long-term commitment to research and development is key to sustaining momentum and attracting further international collaboration.

"We're trying to capitalize as much as we can and bring forth these joint solutions on a global level," Melcer said.

As global demand for bio-based solutions grows, Israel is aiming to leverage its scientific and technological strengths to compete with much larger economies.

"I think that's a signal for a new wave of technological collaboration which should be and is global, and we're thankful for that," Melcer concluded.