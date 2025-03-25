Combat pilot says Gaza fighting will look familiar

Fighting in Gaza will not look much different this time around than last, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Israel Shafir, a combat pilot and former commander of Israel’s largest Air Force base.
“We're still talking about Hamas terrorists or activists who are within the local population, hiding either in the tunnels or amid the refugee camps, tent camps spread throughout Gaza,” Shafir said. “So a very careful and meticulous effort will be made to make sure that there's minimal collateral damage while chasing Hamas operatives. So I don't expect that it will look much different than before.”
He said that the IDF has indicated it is seeking to expand its ground invasion into Gaza, with soldiers already operating throughout the Gaza Strip.
