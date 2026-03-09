Trump says war against Iran is 'very complete'

He warned Iran against further escalation, saying: 'They’ve shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it’s going to be the end of that country'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war against Iran is “very complete” and that Washington is “very far ahead” of the four- to five-week timeline he initially estimated, according to CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, who cited an interview with him.
“I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” Trump said, according to Jiang.
(Photo: Nathan Howard, REUTERS)
Trump added that the United States is “very far” ahead of the original four- to five-week timeframe he had projected for the conflict.
Asked about Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump told CBS News: “I have no message for him. None, whatsoever.” He also said he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei but did not elaborate.
Trump also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, saying ships are currently moving through the strategic waterway but that he is “thinking about taking it over.”
