IDF names 5 fallen soldiers in southern Lebanon battles

The IDF reported Thursday that Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, aged 42, from Lod, Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, aged 35, from Safed, Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, aged 31, from Mitzpe Yeriho, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, aged 22, from Rehelim, and Sergeant First Class Gai Ben-Haroosh, aged 23, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The incident occurred as the forces approached a Shiite village in the western sector of southern Lebanon, which the brigade was preparing to seize and clear of Hezbollah's Radwan force. Around 6:50 pm, a group of terrorists emerged from a concealed tunnel shaft and attacked the forces. In the incident, six soldiers were injured, three of them seriously.

1 View gallery Shmuel Harari, Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Shlomo Aviad Nayman, and Shuvael Ben-Natan, Gai Ben-Haroosh ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In addition, on Thursday a commander from the 75th Armored Battalion was critically injured in Lebanon by an anti-tank missile; a reservist from the 7155th Paratroopers Battalion was wounded during an encounter with terrorists; and a reservist from the 6226th Reconnaissance Battalion sustained shrapnel injuries in the north. All injured personnel were evacuated by air and ground to hospitals, and their families have been informed. Since the ground operation began on September 30, a total of 21 soldiers have fallen in Lebanon.

Although the area had been attacked from the air before ground forces entered, the militants still managed to find shelter underground. Spotting the soldiers moving on foot through the bushes, they threw several fragmentation grenades, which exploded and caused casualties.

The Israeli forces responded by throwing grenades and firing at the militants and their concealed position. In the hours following the incident, Division 146, responsible for the combat zone, continued operations to close in on the militants and ensure they were eliminated. Meanwhile, heavy aerial and artillery fire rained down on the area.

