Israel 'formalizing' defense ties with Morocco on minister's visit

Defence Minister Benny Gantz headed on Tuesday to Morocco on a visit that will "formalize" cooperation between the two countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalized ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former U.S. president Donald Trump's administration.

4 צפייה בגלריה Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Marc Israel Salem )

In return, Washington recognized the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Gantz, the first Israeli defense minister to make an official visit to Morocco, will sign "a memorandum of understanding that will outline defense cooperation between the two countries ", his office said.

The trip aims to "set the foundation for all future security cooperation between Israel and Morocco", a source familiar with the visit told AFP.

"Until now there has been some level of cooperation, this truly formalizes it," the source said.

Morocco controls most of Western Sahara and considers the former Spanish colony as its sovereign territory.

Tensions have flared between Morocco and Algeria, which backs the Western Sahara's Polisario Front independence movement.

Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in August citing "hostile actions" -- a charge denied by Rabat.

4 צפייה בגלריה The aftermath of a Moroccan army attack on a Polisario Front encampment in Western Sahara ( Photo: AFP )

Earlier this month, Algiers accused Morocco of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert highway, raising fears of an escalation.

And Polisario head Brahim Ghali said last week that the movement has decided to step up military operations.

Bruce Maddy-Weitzman, an Israeli expert on Morocco, said the timing of Gantz's visit and the signing of an MOU was not a coincidence.

"It's possible that in the context of the Moroccan-Algerian tensions, the Moroccans were the ones who were keen on this," he said.

"It would seem to me that the Moroccans are the ones who are keen on showing everybody –- their own public, their Algerian rivals, the West -- that they are deepening their relationship with Israel," said the Tel Aviv University professor.

4 צפייה בגלריה Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita during a visit to Rabat earlier this year ( Photo: Reuters )

Morocco and Israel previously set up ties in 1993 but Rabat broke them off at the start of the second Palestinian intifada (uprising) in 2000.

Rabat normalized ties with the Jewish state last December, shortly after similar announcements by the UAE and Bahrain.

The U.S.-brokered deals facilitated agreements on political, cultural and economic cooperation.

Last month, Israel's Ratio Petroleum announced an agreement with Rabat on "exploration operations" off Dakhla in Western Sahara.

Israel's defense ministry oversees all security exports, with the Jewish state offering state-of-art products ranging from attack drones to the vaunted Iron Dome missile defense system.

One Israeli product, the NSO's Pegasus spyware, has already made its way to Morocco , according to Amnesty International and Paris-based organization Forbidden Stories.

4 צפייה בגלריה NSO's offices in southern Israel ( Photo: Reuters )

Rabat allegedly used it against French President Emmanuel Macron -- a claim denied by Morocco which said it never bought the software and has filed lawsuits against French media and Amnesty International.

A spokeswoman for Gantz would not comment on NSO or other possible defense technologies set to be discussed during the visit.

Pegasus software has also reportedly been discovered on the phones of Palestinian officials.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to mobilize civil society, Islamists and the far-left in Morocco, with a call for a November 29 demonstration against "creeping normalization with Israel" and in support of the Palestinians.

According to Maddy-Weitzman, while Rabat has not abandoned the Palestinian cause, "there are too many other interests in play, too many other benefits to be gained by recalibrating".