North Korea seeks new drugs to treat Kim Jong Un's obesity

North Korean leader estimated to weigh over 308 pounds, putting him at high risk of conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, which he has reportedly experienced since his early 30s

North Korean officials are discreetly seeking foreign new medicines to treat Kim Jong Un's obesity-related health issues, South Korea's lawmakers were briefed by the country's intelligence service on Monday.
The 40-year-old North Korean leader is estimated to weigh around 140 kilograms (308 pounds), putting him at high risk of conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which he has reportedly experienced since his early 30s.
נשיא רוסיה פוטין ו רודן צפון קוריאה קים ג'ונג און ב פסגה ב פיונגיאנגנשיא רוסיה פוטין ו רודן צפון קוריאה קים ג'ונג און ב פסגה ב פיונגיאנג
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
(Photo: Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
His weight issues are attributed to stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, heavy drinking, smoking, and a family history of heart problems.
The international community, including South Korea, Japan, and China, is closely monitoring the situation due to potential implications for regime stability and regional security.
Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, aged around 10-11, has been appearing at public events, including military events, fueling speculation about her being groomed as a potential heir apparent and successor to handle North Korea's nuclear arsenal.
However, Kim has not officially designated a successor, and the future control of North Korea's leadership and nuclear arsenal remains uncertain due to the country's secrecy.
