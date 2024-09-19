The IDF names two fallen soldiers in Hezbollah anti-tank fire

Major (res.) Nael Fwarsy and Sergeant Tomer Keren both fell on Thursday from Hezbollah anti-tank missile fire on the northern border, the military said. at least one other soldier suffered serious injury in one of the attacks that took place some four hours apart.

Fwarsy was survived by his wife of two years and his five-month-old baby. His brother said Nael was always first to volunteer for service and was keen to serve after the October 7 massacre. He was wounded earlier in the year but returned to his deployment.

Major (res.) Nael Fwarsy and Sergeant Tomer Keren

"My mother was always worried that the worse would happen," his brother said. "She is struggling to come to terms with it now, as are we."

Keren graduated high school in Haifa, where he was loved by his teachers and friends. His principal said he was full of joy, popular and active in the local scouts. "Tomer took advantage of every experience," she said. "When the war broke out before he enlisted in the IDF, he looked for ways to help. He joined the military last November and completed his training in the Golani brigade. The entire school mourns his death."

After Hezbollah's attacks, the IDF launched strikes on South Lebanon.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon on Thursday

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields," the military said. "The IDF is operating to bring security to northern Israel in order to enable the return of residents to their homes, as well as to achieve of all of the war goals."

Israeli jets fly over Beirut during Nasrallah speech



