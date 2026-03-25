Israel busts Hamas terror cell in West Bank, foils bomb and kidnap plots

Israeli security forces have dismantled a Hamas-linked terror cell in the West Bank that dug a tunnel to hold a kidnapped Israeli and carried out multiple attacks, authorities said Wednesday.

The Shin Bet, police and IDF said the network included 10 Palestinian suspects from the Nablus area who had been operating over the past two years.

2 View gallery Tunnel dug by Hamas cell in Nablus area to hold Israeli hostage ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the investigation, the cell carried out several roadside bombing attacks against IDF troops in March and April 2025, wounding three soldiers, two of them seriously.

The suspects were also involved in shooting attacks, including an attempted attack on an Israeli bus that failed due to a weapon malfunction, authorities said.

Investigators said the group planned a kidnapping and dug a tunnel about 6 meters (20 feet) deep behind a suspect’s home to hold a captive. The cell conducted surveillance on a potential Israeli target but abandoned the plan after determining it would be difficult to carry out.

Authorities said the suspects also manufactured explosive devices, some equipped with GPS components and remote detonation systems, and concealed them in the field.

In one case, a bomb was detonated as IDF forces passed through the area. Additional explosive devices were used in separate attacks targeting troops.

2 View gallery Weapons seized by security forces ( Photo: Israel Police )

The suspects also considered planting a bomb in a vehicle belonging to Israelis at a garage but did not carry out the plan.

Security forces seized weapons including an M16 rifle, explosives and ready-to-use devices.

Indictments have been filed against the suspects in a military court, with some facing charges including attempted murder, shooting attacks and attempted kidnapping.