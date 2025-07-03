Doha instructs Hamas officials to handover weapons amid US pressure for a deal, report

Senior Hamas officials in Qatar have been ordered to lay down their personal weapons, UK's The Times reported late on Wednesday and said it was a result of American pressure to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Among them were Khalil al-Hayya, who heads the Hamas delegation to negotiations, Zaher Jabarin, the terror group's chief money man and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the Hamas religious council and the representative in visits to countries like Turkey and Iran.

Sources told Ynet that since Defense Minister Israel Katz said al-Hayya was next on Israel's list of targets for assassination, the senior Hamas official who has been negotiating a possible release of hostages was afraid for his life.

His concerns have led to a different approach to the negotiations, sources close to al-Hayya said. He agreed to the latest draft proposal and no longer opposed a temporary ceasefire after the terror group insisted that the hostages would be released in exchange for an end to the war.

Qatar's demand that he hand over his weapon and the weapons of his security guards increases his sense of danger and improves the chances that the current proposal would be accepted.

Officials in Jerusalem said there was cause for optimism and many in the international community hope that this time, a deal would be reached.

A diplomat briefed on the talks told the Associated Press that there was now a “big opportunity” to reach an agreement. “The indications we’re getting are people are ready,” he said, adding that Trump’s harsh talk toward Israel has “given a bit of confidence to Hamas” that the U.S. will guarantee any future deal and prevent a return to fighting.

Sources close to Hamas told the Saudi Al Akhbar newspaper that the terror group was "satisfied" with the wording of the guarantees added to the original proposal after Hamas refused any deal that did not include a guaranteed end to the war.

But an official Hamas response is expected by Friday and the details about the American assurances to the terror group are unknown.

"Israel is not obligated to the commitments made by the United States and the mediators," an official said.