From the 'Jewel of Syria' to a symbol of sectarian bloodshed: This is Aleppo

Aleppo, the capital of Syria’s northern Aleppo Governorate, stands near the Turkish border to the north, Ar-Raqqa to the east, and Idlib to the southwest. Spanning an area of 18,000 square kilometers (7,000 square miles)—roughly 10% of Syria’s total landmass—it is the country’s most populous governorate, home to approximately 5 million residents out of Syria's 23 million people.

Once the industrial and economic engine of Syria, Aleppo was the nation’s largest city, an urban giant surrounded by other important towns like Afrin, Azaz, Jarabulus, Tell Rifaat, Al-Safira, Manbij and Ain al-Arab.

6 View gallery The Aleppo Citadel ( Photo: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP )

Aleppo’s story stretches back millennia, making it one of the oldest cities on Earth. Its name echoes through history, first mentioned in Egyptian texts as far back as the 20th century BCE.

Among its many treasures stands the Aleppo Citadel, an awe-inspiring fortress perched atop a hill in the city’s center. This architectural marvel, one of the largest citadels in the world, boasts a colossal staircase and a towering gateway at its entrance.

Over the weekend, Syrian rebels stormed the ancient stronghold , posing triumphantly on its iconic steps—a striking symbol of their conquest. Encircled by walls and towers from eras long past, the citadel has borne witness to the rise and fall of rulers and the tumult of history.

6 View gallery War over Aleppo ( Photo: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP )

The vibrant population of Aleppo, primarily Sunni Muslim and predominantly Arab, is a mosaic of ethnicities and religions. The city is also home to Kurds, Turkmen, Christians, Armenians, Shiites and Alawites.

For centuries, Aleppo was a thriving hub of Jewish life, a sanctuary for Jews expelled from Spain. But rising hostility in the 20th century led to a mass exodus, and by 1948, the once-flourishing Jewish community had all but vanished.

6 View gallery Rebel forces in the heart of Aleppo ( Photo: Muhammad HAJ KADOUR / AFP )

When the Syrian uprising against President Bashar al-Assad erupted in 2011, Aleppo initially stood apart from the chaos engulfing other cities. But by 2012, the calm had shattered. The city became a bloody battleground, its streets echoing with the sounds of war.

In February, two car bombings struck military intelligence and police compounds, killing 28 people. The conflict escalated as rebels sought to oust regime forces and establish dominance over northern Syria. Aleppo was split in two—a city divided, with opposition forces controlling the east and Assad’s regime clinging to the west.

6 View gallery ( Photo: Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP )

During this time, Aleppo became a cauldron of competing factions. ISIS, Kurdish militias and other rebel groups fought not only against the Assad regime but also among themselves. For years, the city endured a grinding war of attrition, its frontlines shifting like sands in the desert.

The stalemate persisted until mid-2016, when Assad’s forces, bolstered by Russian airstrikes, cut off the rebels’ last supply route to eastern Aleppo, trapping 250,000 civilians under siege. By the year’s end, regime forces had reclaimed northern Aleppo, marking a pivotal moment in the war.

6 View gallery ( Photo: Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP )

The decade of fighting left Aleppo in ruins, with damages exceeding $7.5 billion. Now, the ancient city and its outskirts are once again the epicenter of conflict.

Strategically, Aleppo is a prize of immense importance. Syria’s most vital highway, the international M5, runs through the city. Spanning 450 kilometers (280 miles), the M5 connects Syria’s southern border with Jordan to its northern border with Turkey, cutting through key cities like Daraa, Damascus, Homs and Hama. As the current fighting erupted, reports surfaced that rebels had seized parts of the highway in Aleppo’s countryside, giving them a crucial foothold for further advances.

Another key route, the M4, links Aleppo to Iraq and cuts through Hama, Homs and Latakia. These roads, some controlled by Iranian-aligned Shia factions, serve as vital lifelines—but also as conduits for smuggling and illicit activities.

6 View gallery Rebel forces hoist the Turkish over the Aleppo Citadel

The Aleppo region is also home to significant military and security sites. Over the weekend, reports indicated that rebels had captured a facility belonging to the Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC). This center, a hub for military development and production, is believed to host projects tied to the Iranian regime, further underscoring Aleppo’s strategic importance in the broader geopolitical struggle.

Aleppo’s international airport has also become a flashpoint. On Saturday, the rebels announced that they had taken control of the airport , a vital link for Assad’s regime.

Videos circulated on social media showing a rebel standing at the airport entrance, declaring: “This airport was used by the criminal regime and its militias as an airbridge to kill innocent and defenseless civilians. Today, we put an end to that chapter. God willing, we will sever all the supply lines that the regime has relied on to spill the blood of the Syrian people.”