'Iran's missiles are an existential threat to the whole region,' U.S. official says

A U.S. general said on Tuesday that Iran possesses advanced missiles, and poses the biggest threat to the region.
During a Senate hearing, General Kenneth McKenzie explained that the Iranian missiles are still unable to reach Europe, but noted that in the past five to seven years Iran has invested many resources in its rocket program to increase its range and improve its accuracy.
"We have seen their capabilities in the attack on the American base in Ein al-Asad in Iraq back in January 2020, when the Iranian missiles hit with a great precision," he said.
McKenzie claimed that Iran continues to be the biggest threat to the American interests and the security of the Middle East. "Iranian ballistics is an existential threat to the security of every country in the region, including our closest partners."
"The Iranian proxies are spread from Yemen through the Arabian peninsula, across Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to the very borders of Israel."
The American general emphasized to the Senate that Iran has also recently increased the attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards unveiled on Tuesday in a ceremony held in Tehran, new "smart submarines" that will be part of their maritime fighting organization.
These submarines mark the beginning of a new era in Iran's deadly military capabilities.
The Iranian news agency "Mehr" released the report and attached a picture of dozens of missiles under which it was written in Persian: "Death to Zionist," to highlight the target of these missiles.
It was also reported that the smart submarines had high maneuverability, increased speed up to 95 knots, and the ability to carry various missiles and rockets.