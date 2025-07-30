Arab wedding season embraces privacy: ‘No photos’ teams hired to prevent filming at events

Worried about wedding photos or videos leaking online? In Algeria, a new service is gaining popularity among those celebrating, but hoping not to see themselves on social media afterward. Special teams are hired for private events with one job: ensure no images or footage leave the venue. While the concept isn’t entirely new, it has been growing in popularity and has recently sparked widespread discussion in the Arabic media.

A recent report by Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya described how, every year, especially during the summer wedding season, unauthorized videos from Algerian weddings spread online, often violating the privacy of those filmed. The growing number of family disputes over this issue led to the creation of dedicated anti-filming teams.

3 View gallery A woman wearing a vest labeled 'No filming allowed'

Marwa Bouchehiba, a wedding planner and photographer, explained, “Since smartphones and social media, especially TikTok, became widespread, there’s been a real need to stop random filming. Guests often shoot videos and upload them, intentionally or not, and this can be deeply embarrassing for families, especially conservative ones.”

Abd al-Hafiz Sandouki, a social affairs expert, added: “Every society has its own customs, traditions and red lines that must not be crossed. In Algeria, many families don’t allow sharing photos of their events, even within extended family, let alone online. Families have every right to appoint people, whether through paid services or other means, to prevent photography. It can even cause issues between the couple themselves.”

In most cases, these crews wear vests labeled “No filming.” Notes placed on tables politely ask guests to refrain from taking photos or videos. In some cases, guests’ phone cameras are physically covered with special sleeves, allowing them to use the devices without the ability to film.

One company advertising its services on Instagram wrote: “Want your wedding to remain completely private? Leave it to us. Our professional, all-female team will accompany you on your big day to guarantee peace of mind. We prohibit random photography. We treat your guests with courtesy and respect, allowing you to focus on your joy. Available for all types of events.”

The phenomenon is not limited to Algeria. Similar services have been reported in Jordan and Kuwait as well.

In Lebanon, weddings return—even after war

The wedding season is now in full swing across many Arab countries surrounding Israel, despite the backdrop of regional instability. For two years now, weddings have continued even amid security tensions.

In a recent article published in the Arabic-language edition of The Independent, Elias al-Lakkis, owner of a tourism website in the southern Lebanese village of Ibl al-Saqi, said the country’s tourism sector is still struggling. He recently hosted his son Tarek’s wedding, attended by around 100 guests, mostly members of the Lebanese diaspora. He noted that weddings of that scale have become rare.

Another Lebanese media outlet reported that the country’s wedding industry, which was worth about $1 billion before Lebanon’s 2019 financial collapse, had shrunk to just $200 million in its aftermath. But this year, a rebound is underway. Weddings are once again bringing in guests and tourists, helping boost revenues for cafes, jewelry shops and fashion boutiques. “As the security situation improves, the number of weddings will increase,” a local economist said.

Even during last month's war between Israel and Iran, Lebanese weddings continued, despite public fear of being dragged into another conflict. At the time, a video circulated online showing a Lebanese wedding crowd cheering as Iranian missiles soared through the night sky en route to Israel.