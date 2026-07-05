Fire breaks out on Brooklyn Bridge during July 4 fireworks show | Watch

A fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge late Saturday during a fireworks show marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, authorities and U.S. media reported.

Flames were seen in four spots on the bridge near the fireworks display. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after the show ended. No injuries were reported.

Fire breaks out on Brooklyn Bridge during July 4 fireworks

Calls reporting the fire came in at 9:32 p.m. local time. Police officials said it was “very likely” caused by the fireworks. Officials said the fire was extinguished about 30 minutes after the first report.

The bridge remained closed to traffic for about another half hour as emergency vehicles blocked the lanes.

“Honestly, we were all pretty relaxed,” Sharanika Akter, 33, who came from Queens to watch the fireworks, told The New York Times. “I thought it was pretty small, from my view from the ground.”

Gallery Fire breaks out on Brooklyn Bridge during July 4 fireworks ( Photo: REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis )

Fire breaks out on Brooklyn Bridge during July 4 fireworks ( Photo: REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis )

Fire breaks out on Brooklyn Bridge during July 4 fireworks ( Photo: AP Photo/Aron Ranen )

Fire breaks out on Brooklyn Bridge during July 4 fireworks ( Photo: REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis )

Love Majewski, who watched from Manhattan near the lower part of the bridge, said the fire appeared suddenly. “I saw this weird fire, flames that came out of nowhere,” she said.