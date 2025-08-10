Senior Al-Jazeera reporter in Gaza, who IDF said served as head of Hamas terrorist cell, killed in air strike

One of Gaza’s most prominent journalists, who according to the IDF was a Hamas operative, was killed Sunday night in an airstrike near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to Palestinian sources, a journalists’ tent was targeted, killing Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza Anas al-Sharif and another reporter, Mohammad Kariqa.
Israel's military acknowledged the strike targeted Al-Sharif. "The IDF struck the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network," the IDF said in a statement released at midnight. "Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."
The IDF noted that it had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, confirming his military affiliation to Hamas.
"The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities, from which the Al Jazeera network has attempted to disassociate itself," according to the IDF. "The documents include personnel rosters, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for the terrorist, and provide unequivocal proof that he serves as a military terrorist in Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"The documents also provide proof of the integration of the Hamas terrorist within the Qatari Al Jazeera network," according to the IDF.
At 11:24 p.m., about 15 minutes before reports of his death, al-Sharif tweeted to his 537,000 followers, and posted the same message on Telegram, where he had 137,000 followers: “Relentless bombing. For two hours now, the Israeli attack on Gaza City has been intensifying.” He also shared video footage of the strikes.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Al-Sharif, 29, from Jabaliya, was among the few veteran journalists still in Gaza and was considered Al Jazeera’s most senior correspondent in the enclave. During the war, his home was struck and his father was killed.
First published: 23:56, 08.10.25