Hamas terror plot foiled in Germany with Mossad intelligence aid

German security officials arrested three suspected Hamas operatives Wednesday who were allegedly planning “significant violent actions” targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany, Israeli intelligence confirmed.

The arrests came after cooperation between the Mossad and German intelligence and security agencies, which uncovered the cell, according to Israeli authorities. Despite Hamas denials, the group was reportedly in contact with the terror organization.

1 View gallery Police officers at Oktoberfest in Germany ( Photo: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader )

German domestic intelligence (BFV) said the suspects were found with weapons believed intended for attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets. The federal prosecutor said the trio is suspected of procuring firearms and ammunition for Hamas, including a Kalashnikov rifle.

The Mossad said the arrests are part of a wider European effort in recent weeks, including operations in Austria, to foil terror plots, seize weapons caches and detain suspects suspected of terrorism.

In Germany, two of the suspects are citizens, and the third was born in Lebanon. German law restricts full name disclosure; partial names released are Abd al-G., Wail F.M., and Ahmad A. Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig said, “There is no place for hatred against Jews in Germany.”