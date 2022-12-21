Israeli diplomatic mission in Qatar celebrates Hanukkah

A team from Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry lit the third Hanukkah candle on Tuesday at the United States Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Israeli team was hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Doha and participated in a festive candle lighting led by U.S. Ambassador Timmy Davis to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights.

2 View gallery Hanukkah celebrations in Qatar hosted by U.S. ambassador Timmy Davis ( Photo: Foreign Ministry )

Also participating were foreign diplomats, members of the Jewish community in Qatar and Chabad emissaries.

Davis commented on the special occasion and mentioned that even as a marine, he understood the importance of the holiday to his Jewish colleagues and was excited to hold the ceremony in the company of the Israeli staff and other guests.

Iris Ambor, head of staff at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Qatar, thanked the American ambassador for the warm hospitality and presented him with a gift, a "Hanukkah in Qatar" shirt that was specially produced for the event.

2 View gallery Qatar hosts World Cup ( Photo: AFP )

Many Jewish people traveled to the Gulf state for the 2022 World Cup and were helped by Rabbi Eli Chitrik, a representative from the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.

Chitrik said it was amazing that so many Jews could celebrate the holiday openly "however they may want to celebrate."