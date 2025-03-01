Israel warns Syria against attacking Druze as tensions simmer near Damascus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a rare warning to the Syrian government on Saturday, vowing to retaliate if it harms Druze residents in the city of Jaramana, about five miles from Damascus.

“We will not allow the extremist Islamist regime in Syria to harm the Druze. If the regime harms them, it will face consequences from us,” Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement.

The two leaders said they had instructed the IDF to prepare and deliver a strong warning to Damascus. “We are committed to our Druze brothers in Israel and will do everything necessary to protect their relatives in Syria,” they added.

Jaramana, a mixed Druze-Christian city near Damascus, is in a vulnerable position. Unlike the Druze stronghold of Sweida in southern Syria—where the community is more independent and armed—the Druze of Jaramana lack the ability to defend themselves. Israel has closely monitored the situation, concerned that Syria’s new leadership could test the Druze population’s standing, making it a red line for Jerusalem.

Earlier on Saturday, Syrian reports indicated that the IDF had facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Druze village of Khadr in Syria’s Quneitra province. The aid, organized by Israel’s Druze religious council, was partially delivered, with more expected to follow. The packages are designated for villages near the Israeli border, with additional shipments planned for other areas.

Meanwhile, Syrian reports detailed clashes between security forces and Druze groups in Jaramana. According to Arab media, Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate launched a security operation in the area after one of its operatives was killed by armed men.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition group, reported multiple incidents in the city, including an attack on a vehicle carrying Druze civilians, leaving several wounded. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Hussam al-Tahan, head of Damascus’ rural security administration, a government body, claimed that security officers were attacked when they tried to enter Jaramana. “They were stopped at a checkpoint manned by the Jaramana Shield group and were denied entry with their weapons. After handing over their weapons, they were beaten, humiliated and fired upon. One officer was killed instantly, and another was wounded and taken by the checkpoint personnel,” he alleged.

Syrian officials have reportedly given Jaramana’s armed groups five days to surrender their weapons and remove the checkpoints.

Al Jazeera reported that mediation efforts have begun between Jaramana residents and Syrian security services “to contain the tensions.” A local resident, Rabih Manzar, told the Qatari network, “We are Arab Syrians, loyal to our country and we did not ask for protection from anyone. The Syrian government will respond to Netanyahu—we will not allow ourselves to be used.”

Israel’s diplomatic moves in Moscow

As tensions in Syria mount, Netanyahu has dispatched his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, to Moscow for a series of high-level security and diplomatic meetings. One of Israel’s key concerns is Turkey’s growing influence in Syria.

Israel has taken a clear stance, favoring Russian interests over Turkish influence in the region. The meetings in Moscow were also aimed at urging Russia to pressure Hamas, through intermediaries, to advance negotiations for a hostage release deal. One of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, Maxim Herkin, holds Russian citizenship.

Against the backdrop of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ousting and Israel’s push to demilitarize southern Syria, Jerusalem has been pressing the United States to ensure Syria remains “weak,” in part by allowing Russia to maintain its military presence there. According to a Reuters report citing four sources familiar with the discussions, Israel is seeking to counter Turkey’s influence over Syria’s new ruling forces.

The report also noted that while jihadist groups led by Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa—who played a role in Assad’s downfall—are lobbying the U.S. to lift sanctions against them, Israel has communicated its concerns about emerging threats in Syria to American officials. Three U.S. sources told Reuters that Israel views Turkey’s close ties with Syria’s ruling factions as problematic.

Other sources confirmed that Israel has conveyed its stance in meetings and official documents. However, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration supports Israel’s position, as Washington has largely remained silent on the matter.

According to the sources, some U.S. officials were surprised when Israel framed Russia’s continued military presence in Syria in a positive light. “Turkey, as a NATO member, would be a better guarantor of Israel’s security,” some officials reportedly argued. However, Israeli representatives at the meeting firmly rejected that notion.