Austria: At least 8 dead in school shooting, shooter reportedly a student

At least five people have been killed in an attack at a school in the Austrian city of Graz and others were injured, Austrian media including tabloid Kronen Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
Citing local police, Austrian state media ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers. It said the suspected perpetrator, reportedly a pupil, is believed to have killed himself.
Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Police are currently evacuating the building, ORF said.