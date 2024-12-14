PA says thwarted attempt to detonate car bomb in Jenin

Head of security for the Palestinian Authority says his troops would not allow chaos and crime which contradicts the national struggle of Palestinians; says 'outlaws' use ISIS style methods   

Palestinian security forces thwarted an attempt by terrorists in Jenin to detonate an car bomb on its troops operating in the city and its neighboring refugee camp, the Palestinian Authority said on Saturday.
Anwar Rajb, head of the Palestinian security services his forces prevented a disaster in the refugee camp and that the car was to explode among civilians and security forces.
"This action is in contradiction to our national struggle," he said adding that it was foiled as part of the operation being conducted to return law and order adding that it was not the first time that ISIS style efforts were made by "outlaws" who did detonate a car bomb in Jenin city center earlier in the week, causing injuries among civilians as well as troops.
Palestinian security forces detonate car bomb before it is used on troops in Jenin
Palestinian security forces detonate car bomb before it is used on troops in Jenin
"The security system continues to fulfil its mission to protect Palestinians and ensure security and stability and will not accept any attempt to spread chaos and crimes on the West Bank," he said.
Exchanges of fire between Palestinian security forces and terrorists in Jenin
Earlier the PA security forces shot and killed the commander of the Islamic Jihad Jenin force. His elimination caused outrage and some in the city called for riots against the PA. exchanges of fire were reported.
