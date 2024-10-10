Hamas tries to prevent civilians fleeing danger in northern Gaza

The Hamas terror group has been preventing civilians from leaving areas under IDF attack and sheltering in humanitarian zones.

The military has been urging civilians to leave ahead of an operation targeting Hamas terrorists. Some 200,000 people managed to leave, according to the military but many civilians remain.

Troops began going door to door, interrogating the men and asking the women and children to leave for an UNRWA school where they would be safe.

Some said they were afraid to move through areas under IDF control and others said Hamas terrorists were threatening them and demanding that they stay. The Hamas interior ministry also called on civilians to remain where they were, making them human shields for the terrorists.

Hamas health officials said the IDF demanded that hospitals in the area, evacuate. They said the Kamal Adwan hospital was surrounded and that the forces were shooting at the administration offices. Hamas also claimed there was a siege on northern Gaza and that basic supplies were not allowed in.

An Israeli security official said the Palestinians in northern Gaza are again experiencing fear of attack while Hamas attempts to assert its governing control of the area.

On Thursday, the IDF said it destroyed a Hamas command center inside what had been a medical facility, killing 12 terrorists. the military identified three of the dead as terrorists who participated in the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7 last year.





