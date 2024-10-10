Hamas tries to prevent civilians fleeing danger in northern Gaza

As troops urge Gazans to leave, many remain fearing travel through areas under IDF control and after threats from Hamas that seeks to use them as human shields while forces hunt them down

Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Hamas
Gaza
Safety
The Hamas terror group has been preventing civilians from leaving areas under IDF attack and sheltering in humanitarian zones.
The military has been urging civilians to leave ahead of an operation targeting Hamas terrorists. Some 200,000 people managed to leave, according to the military but many civilians remain.
2 View gallery
עקורים ברצועת עזהעקורים ברצועת עזה
Displaced Gazans
Troops began going door to door, interrogating the men and asking the women and children to leave for an UNRWA school where they would be safe.
IDF troops operate in Jabaliya in northern Gaza
(IDF)

Some said they were afraid to move through areas under IDF control and others said Hamas terrorists were threatening them and demanding that they stay. The Hamas interior ministry also called on civilians to remain where they were, making them human shields for the terrorists.
Hamas health officials said the IDF demanded that hospitals in the area, evacuate. They said the Kamal Adwan hospital was surrounded and that the forces were shooting at the administration offices. Hamas also claimed there was a siege on northern Gaza and that basic supplies were not allowed in.
An Israeli security official said the Palestinians in northern Gaza are again experiencing fear of attack while Hamas attempts to assert its governing control of the area.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מההתקלות של כוחות 401 בג'אבליהתיעוד מההתקלות של כוחות 401 בג'אבליה
Israeli forces in Jabaliya
(Photo: IDF)
On Thursday, the IDF said it destroyed a Hamas command center inside what had been a medical facility, killing 12 terrorists. the military identified three of the dead as terrorists who participated in the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7 last year.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""