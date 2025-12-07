Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu draws up 5‑point pledge ahead of next government

Amid the ongoing battle over the draft exemption law, the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party has formulated a five-point document outlining the principles it will insist upon in any future government.

If the party, led by Avigdor Liberman, genuinely upholds the document — rather than using it as a hollow election slogan — it will likely rule out joining any coalition led by Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, due to his close cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties. However, the demands also pose a significant challenge to the opposing political bloc, potentially complicating negotiations with the Haredi factions.

The first clause, reflecting Liberman’s increasingly sharp tone, addresses the principle of sharing the burden: “The principle of equal burden will apply to every Israeli citizen aged 18 — Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze or Circassian,” the document states. Two service tracks will be defined: military and civilian, with the IDF determining the distribution of conscripts based on its needs. The civilian track will be overseen by the Security-Social Division in the Defense Ministry. “The draft law will be the first we advance,” the party declared.

1 View gallery Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Another contentious issue is the requirement for core curriculum studies in all educational institutions. Recent data shows that many Haredi schools avoid teaching these subjects, making it harder for their students to integrate into civil society and the labor market. “Core studies are a fundamental condition for a shared educational foundation for all Israeli students,” the document says. “Therefore, we will work to implement core subjects… and place them under the full supervision of the Education Ministry as a condition for any government funding.”

The party also addresses the divisive issue of public transportation on Shabbat , stating it should be permitted both within and between cities, in accordance with each locality’s character. “Tel Aviv will not impose Shabbat transportation on Bnei Brak, and Bnei Brak will not impose its way of life on Tel Aviv,” the document asserts.

The same principle applies to opening businesses on Shabbat and holidays — excluding Yom Kippur — with approval by the city’s mayor. According to the proposal, the Interior Minister would have no authority over the matter.

Another clause, under the broader principle of separating religion and state, relates to civil marriage and divorce. Israel Beiteinu will demand the implementation of civil marriage and divorce options within Israel. The document also references the Western Wall compromise , which would be implemented according to the plan drafted by former Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit and former Jewish Agency Chair Natan Sharansky.

In addition, the party calls for a reform of religious councils, replacing them with municipal departments for religious services — a move directly opposing the Haredi parties, which are currently working to strengthen their control over these institutions and expand their powers.