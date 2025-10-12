Hamas could rebuild after prisoner release, says expert

Israel’s decision to release 2,000 security prisoners is “very dangerous” because Hamas could rebuild its leadership elsewhere, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV that Israel must ensure these prisoners do not remain in Gaza, Judea, or Samaria — and that the country should be proactive in monitoring their activities wherever they go.
“When we released 1,000 terrorists in the Shalit deal, Yahya Sinwar among them, we let them build terror infrastructure for years and years, which brought us to the reality that we are fighting,” Avivi said. “We have to be very proactive. We cannot let them rebuild themselves again.”
Watch the full interview: