Poilievre vows to deport visitors who commit antisemitic violence in Canada

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Official Opposition of Canada, spoke about what he called the horrific rise in antisemitism in the country

In the days leading up to the Canadian election, leading conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Official Opposition of Canada, spoke about what he called the horrific rise in antisemitism in the country.
Speaking on the Libby Znaimer Fight Back podcast, he declared that he would counter antisemitism forcefully.
“We're going to deport people who are here on visitor visas who carry out anti semitic violence in our country, there will be zero tolerance,” Poilievre said. “They will be out of the country. So, I think when you find that there are serious penalties in place for this appalling conduct, criminal conduct, these people will stop doing what they're doing because they're cowards. The only reason they're doing it now is because there are absolutely no consequences.”
