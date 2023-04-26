Government supporters to hold mass rally in Jerusalem

Ahead of the opening of the Knesset's summer session next week, the government has called for a show of force in support of its judicial overhaul, to be held on Thursday in Jerusalem.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Related stories:

Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday posted a call to the right-wing and religious electorate to show up in great numbers. In his post, Levin turned to his followers and said "I need each and every one of you"

3 View gallery Pro government demonstration in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

Levin's plea followed earlier calls from Finance Minisiter Bezalel Smotrich, and Energy Minister Israel Katz as well as other members of the government, in their weeks-long campaign to hold what they hope will be a million man strong event under the banner: "They will not steal our elections."

Supporters of the government had already held demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem last month and others were held in other parts of the country last week. In one, participants dressed in traditional Yemenite costumes and held broomsticks and rags, to express the discrimination against members of the Yemenite community who were maids and cleaners to the "elitist" Ashkenazi Israelis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to attend but some ministers are scheduled to speak as are rabbis and former members of the military.

3 View gallery Yariv Levin, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP )

Organizers said security considerations prevented Netanyahu's attendance while his close aids have been promoting the event on digital platforms.

Organizers including Likud Member of Knesset Avichai Buaron and right-wing advocacy groups opened a FundMe page to collect donations for what they describe as a fixing the judicial system and calling on the government and coalition to use their mandate to right a wrong. "We will not be second rate citizens," they wrote.

3 View gallery Pro government demonstration in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

They criticized the opposition to the legislative push claiming the mass protests that have been taking place in the past months, were financed by European funds and foreign governments.

The rally is a test for organizers who hoped to fight the narrative of the pro-democracy protests and have enlisted media advisors, purchased ads on billboards, newspapers and on digital platforms as well as calling on right-wing celebrities and influences to promote their cause.

Organizers said 1,000 buses have already been booked to transport those wishing to attend from the far 100 locations across the country including West Bank settlements, with the help of Likud mayors and have been in dialogue with ultra-Orthodox leaders to ensure a large Haredi participation.

To that end they said they would have separate areas for men and women to accommodate the ultra-Orthodox participants. But according to reports, their efforts have not been successful, and the political leaders of the Haredi sector said they would not be joining the rally.

Organizers also criticized the police who they accused of complacency despite the force saying that they plan to secure the event with an increased deployment of troops.

"They don't want to appear supporting one side," an organizer said. Others slammed the Transportation Ministry, headed by outspoken minister Miri Regev, for failing to prepare adequate public transport in advance.