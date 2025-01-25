Hamas has recruited over 10,000 new operatives since October 7, report says

Hamas has recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 new operatives since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two congressional sources briefed by U.S. intelligence agencies in recent weeks.

According to Israeli intelligence estimates, Hamas has lost approximately 20,000 of its fighters during the war. Despite the organization's extensive recruitment efforts, the congressional sources noted that most recruits are young and lack sufficient military training, serving primarily in basic security roles. “Although numbers are high, this is not a force with significant operational capabilities,” one of the sources told Reuters.

On Sunday, a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas came into effect after 15 months of fighting that began with the deadly surprise attack by the terrorist organization. Since the cease-fire began, Hamas has started rebuilding basic services in Gaza and implementing new security measures, while also dealing with the widespread destruction caused during the war.

"Every time Israel completes its military operations and withdraws, Hamas terrorists manage to regroup—because there is nothing to fill the void," former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this month. According to him, Hamas has managed to recruit nearly as many fighters as it has lost, which could lead to “persistent insurgency and ongoing warfare.” Last July, Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida claimed that the organization had succeeded in recruiting "thousands of new fighters."

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded to Blinken's remarks on Wednesday, saying, "While Hamas is indeed recruiting young people, without weapons and training infrastructure, they do not pose an immediate threat." He added, "Yes, these young people can be incited against Israel, but cannot become effective terrorists because they cannot be equipped with weapons or rockets."

Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, said in his farewell speech this week that despite the severe blow dealt to Hamas, "the organization has not been completely destroyed, even though most of its commanders have been killed. IDF will continue its efforts to dismantle its infrastructure."

Collecting accurate data on Hamas remains a significant challenge for intelligence agencies due to the lack of direct access to Gaza and the organization’s dynamic recruitment methods. However, U.S. intelligence estimates indicate that prior to the start of the fighting, Hamas had between 20,000 and 25,000 fighters. Nonetheless, Israel emphasizes that the organization suffers from severe shortages in weaponry and training facilities, which makes it difficult to transform new recruits into "effective fighters."

Incoming U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said last Sunday, " Hamas will never govern Gaza . That is completely unacceptable," adding, "If Hamas reneges on the hostage deal, the U.S. will support Israel in whatever it needs to do."