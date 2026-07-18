Wildfires force evacuations in West Bank, northern Israel

Residents of the West Bank settlement of Havat Gilad were evacuated Saturday after a fast-moving wildfire spread from the direction of Kedumim and reached homes, while separate fires prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in northern Israel.

Fire and Rescue Services said flames crossed the first line of homes in Havat Gilad and set about 10 houses on fire. Several vehicles were also damaged, including a fire engine.

Wildfire breaks out near Havat Gilad ( Video: from social media )

The fire began near Kedumim and spread rapidly under strong winds, authorities said. Firefighters and volunteers from the West Bank district and neighboring regions were deployed, along with firefighting aircraft from the Elad aerial firefighting unit.

“The fire moved quickly with the winds and crossed the first line of homes,” the fire service said.

Police from the Samaria district were evacuating residents and directing traffic on nearby roads. Highway 55 was closed westbound from the Jit Junction to serve as an evacuation route.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and follow emergency instructions.

Gallery Firefighting efforts near Shimshit ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Services )

No serious injuries were reported. Several residents inhaled smoke but did not require evacuation for medical treatment.

In the northern community of Shimshit in the Jezreel Valley, residents of the first row of homes were evacuated because of a wildfire burning in nearby open terrain. Other residents were told to remain indoors because of heavy smoke.

Eight firefighting crews were working to contain the blaze, and firefighting aircraft were dispatched as strong winds continued to spread the flames.

A third fire broke out in the northern town of Kfar Vradim.

Firefighting efforts near Shimshit ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Services )