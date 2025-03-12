Journalist questioned by police for justifying violence against IDF soldiers, settlers: 'not a terrorist, and not an attack'

A media personality was questioned under caution on Wednesday on suspicion of incitement to terrorism.
The Tel Aviv District Fraud Division announced that the investigation was launched following social media posts in which the individual wrote, among other things, that “a Palestinian who harms an IDF soldier or a settler in the apartheid territories is not a terrorist, and it’s not an attack.”
According to police, the media figure also wrote in another post that “this is a hero fighting against an oppressor for justice, liberation and freedom. The real Kaplan is in Jenin.” The term “Kaplan” is often used to refer to the large number of demonstrators who protest against the government on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.
Police noted that the investigation was authorized by the State Attorney’s Office. After providing his statement, the media figure - who has not been named - was released without conditions.