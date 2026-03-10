Iran missile threats intercepted as sirens sound across Israel

Air raid sirens warning of rocket and missile fire sounded across wide areas of Israel on Tuesday, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan region, the Jerusalem area, Samaria, the Shfela lowlands, the Yarkon region, the Lachish area and the Judean foothills.

The barrage toward Israel was relatively limited and the launches were successfully intercepted, according to military officials. Debris from an interceptor was found in Ashdod; no injuries were reported.

Earlier, Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced that a U.S. Army Patriot air defense battery had been deployed in the country as part of NATO’s expanded regional defense posture.

Separately, a rocket and missile alert was activated in the northern Israeli community of Shlomi in the western Galilee.

The alerts came as the IDF said Israeli Air Force fighter jets had completed another round of strikes Monday against assets and financial storage facilities belonging to Al-Qard Al-Hassan, an association used to finance the activities of Hezbollah.

“These funds are used by the terrorist organization to purchase weapons, production equipment and to transfer salaries to its operatives for terrorist activities,” the military said.

The strikes were intended to deepen the military blow to Hezbollah and followed Israeli attacks last week on additional assets belonging to the organization, the military said.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that five people were killed and more than 18 wounded in two strikes targeting the headquarters of the 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization of pro-Iranian militias, northwest of Kirkuk in Iraq.