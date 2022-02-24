Wounded Ukrainian soldier says scope of Russian attack bigger than anyone expected

A Ukrainian soldier, who was one of the first to be wounded in an invasion launched by Russia, said Thursday the scope of the offensive is much bigger than anyone expected.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea early Thursday morning, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
Speaking from his hospital bed and with his left hand shattered, Anatoly who serves as the commander on the eastern front, said that him and his friends hoped until the last minute that the war with Russia would be avoided.
According to Anatoly, when the attack began, artery shells were landing on Ukrainian troops "from all directions". He added that although Ukrainian soldiers were prepared for any scenario, an invasion of such a scope was a surprise and it will likely claim the lives of many soldiers and citizens.
When asked about the declaration of martial law in Ukraine, Anatoly said it is a move that has a significant impact on the daily lives of Ukrainian citizens: adults will not be able to go to work, education systems will be disabled and only essential services will be allowed to function.
He added, however, that despite the complicated injury on his hand, he feels relatively well, but will not be able to return to service for at least six months.
Anatoly then calmly recounted the incident that led to him being wounded, adding that he had updated his family on his condition. He said his wife was angry with him for not informing her before anyone else about the injury.