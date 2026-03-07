Sirens across central and southern Israel; missiles intercepted

Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem, the Negev and the Dead Sea area minutes after alerts were activated in central Israel following missile launches from Iran.

Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem, the Negev and the Dead Sea area minutes after alerts were activated in central Israel following missile launches from Iran.

Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem, the Negev and the Dead Sea area minutes after alerts were activated in central Israel following missile launches from Iran.

Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Ma'aleh Edomim, Jerusalem, Ofakim, Be'er Sheva, Arad, Netivot, as well as northern Jordan valley.

Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Ma'aleh Edomim, Jerusalem, Ofakim, Be'er Sheva, Arad, Netivot, as well as northern Jordan valley.

Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Ma'aleh Edomim, Jerusalem, Ofakim, Be'er Sheva, Arad, Netivot, as well as northern Jordan valley.