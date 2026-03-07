Sirens across central and southern Israel; missiles intercepted

Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem, the Negev and the Dead Sea area minutes after alerts were activated in central Israel following missile launches from Iran.
Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Ma'aleh Edomim, Jerusalem, Ofakim, Be'er Sheva, Arad, Netivot, as well as northern Jordan valley.
All missiles were apparently intercepted. The Home Front Command said the incident is over and residents may leave protected spaces. Magen David Adom said it has no reports of injuries at this stage.
Earlier, a missile launched from Iran toward northern Israel fell in an open area.
First published: 05:20, 03.07.26