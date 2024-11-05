Iran religious group recognizes Israel, causing outrage

A Muslim religious institution caused outrage in Iran after it called for a 2-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, thereby recognizing the Jewish state's right to exist.
The Assembly of Lecturers and Scholars in Qom, a reformist group of religious clerics, issued a statement calling for "the Zionist regime," to return to "the legal borders before the aggressions of 1967, and for the establishment of an independent Palestinian State."
Iran has never supported a 2-state solution opting to aspire to the annihilation of Israel. Tehran did not take part in a summit conference in Riyadh on a 2-state solution, with the participation of most countries in the region.
In August, Iran's deputy president Mohammed Jawad Zarif was quoted as saying that the Iranian people are tired of a government that is more Palestinian than the Palestinians are themselves.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei prompted pushback in 2020 when he portrayed his future for Jerusalem to have Palestinian and Hezbollah troops guarding the holy Muslim site on the Temple Mount and pictures of the father of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini, slain IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah leader, since slain, Hassan Nasrallah.
The caption read Palestine Will be Free" and "The final solution – armed resistance until referendum"
Following the expressions of outrage, the reformist group in Qom issued a second statement that was not a retraction but added a sentence referring to "the despicable crimes of the Zionist state." The group reiterated its opinion that the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel would end the violence and bloodshed.
