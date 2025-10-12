Behind the scenes: How hospitals are coordinating hostage return

Three hospitals are preparing to receive the returning hostages: Ichilov, Sheba at Tel Hashomer, and Beilinson. However, alongside the public joy and excitement among the medical teams, behind the scenes there is a bitter struggle over how many returnees each hospital will admit. Sources we spoke with claim that Sheba is working behind the scenes to persuade the families of hostages to receive treatment there, and has even raised the issue with the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Visits the Reception Area for Returning Hostages at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer" ( Photo: Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson )

"There’s a very big battle taking place behind the scenes between the Ministry of Health and Sheba, which is influencing the families", a source in the health system told ynet. It is possible that Sheba will indeed admit more hostages. A source at one of the hospitals claims that, as of now, Sheba is expected to admit 11 returnees, while nine others will be admitted to the other two hospitals. A senior health official emphasized: "We will not be dragged into credit battles at the expense of the families".

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry's medical division, explained in recent briefings to reporters that the hospitals chosen to receive the returnees were selected "based on their system and the very broad services they provide, both physically and mentally, and the extensive experience they have accumulated". She added that each facility is prepared to admit seven hostages. She also noted that various factors influence the routing of the returnees, including the fact that some were held together in captivity, which acts as a "supportive factor". Family requests are also taken into account.

2 View gallery Hostage Reception Area at Sheba Medical Center ( (photo: Photography Unit – Sheba Medical Center) )

"There is a campaign by Sheba to attract families from other hospitals for PR purposes in ways that aren't entirely appropriate", said a source in the health system. "This is the final round, and the hospitals understand that there won't be more hostages. This is a matter of reputation, and Sheba is not shying away from reaching out to families. The Ministry of Health is trying to emphasize that this is not a free market, but rather that medical capabilities decrease as the number of hostages in one place increases. Clearly, the more hostages you treat, each requiring a personal support system, the conditions are not the same. It seems the system is turning a blind eye, and no one is confronting Sheba".

2 View gallery Beilinson Hospital Prepares to Receive Hostages ( (Photo: Beilinson Hospital Spokesperson’s Office) )

The same source added: "The Ministry of Health grouped the returnees based on their captivity, to support each other. That is, not according to the families' wishes, or if there are relatives previously treated at one hospital or another, but for the well-being of the returnees. They are not here yet, and the Ministry of Health is there to protect them. Right now, it's unclear if that will happen".

The Helicopter transporting Avre Mangisto arriving at Ichilov Hospital ( photo: Government Press Office )

Another source from within the health system says: "We treat the families as vulnerable people, and in these cases, it is forbidden to exploit that. This is part of our ethical foundation. It's a shame that such a significant event is slightly tainted".

The source continued: "It's unfortunate to crowd people in one place. I understand there was no plan to receive so many returnees in one hospital while others receive fewer. This could ultimately affect the quality of care and medical support. We are doctors, not politicians or anything else".

Sheba Medical Center responded: "As in the past 736 days, we are prepared to receive the returnees and provide them with the best medical care in the world from the day they return. We will continue to accompany them on the long and challenging journey back to life, free and healthy".