Trump administration freezes funding for Palestinian Authority security forces

The Trump administration halted funding for the Palestinian Authority's (PA) security forces as part of its efforts to freeze U.S. international aid, according to a report by The Washington Post citing American and Palestinian officials.

Trying to assert control in the West Bank

The funding freeze comes during a challenging and complex period for the Palestinian Authority, which is struggling to maintain its rule in the West Bank while claiming it has the capacity to govern Gaza in the aftermath of the Gaza war.

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Brigades clash

The Palestinian security forces, characterized by chronic underfunding and a lack of support from many Palestinians, play a critical role in the PA's ability to maintain law and order in the West Bank, even if they are not always successful. The PA, led by the 89-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas, is currently only able to pay partial salaries to its employees, including members of the security forces.

During Donald Trump’s first term, the U.S. stopped direct aid to the Palestinian Authority but continued funding training programs for the security forces. These exercises and courses are conducted through the U.S. Security Coordinator’s Office (USSC), which mediates between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Anwar Rajab, a spokesperson for the PA security forces, told The Post that the U.S. is considered "a major contributor to PA projects," including training programs for the forces.

A former Israeli official, speaking anonymously to the American newspaper, said the USSC "was not significantly affected" by the aid freeze, as "other donors stepped in to fill the gap." However, a Palestinian official, equivalent in rank to a lieutenant colonel, told The Post that the funding freeze has already led to cuts in some training programs.

The Palestinian official noted that a planned meeting with the Americans this month, intended to assess the PA’s operation against terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp — which was halted following the Gaza war — was postponed, with no new date set. Washington also halted funding for a virtual shooting range, which the official said the PA needs because Israel does not allow it to import live ammunition for training. Although the project was nearly completed, the official stated that the PA is now seeking alternative funding sources due to the aid freeze.

Biden administration’s position

Former President Joe Biden has supported the return of the Palestinian Authority to power in Gaza. However, The Post noted that this move is opposed not only by Israel but also by Hamas, which expelled PA officials from Gaza and executed officers from the PA security forces.