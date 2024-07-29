Syrian Druze slam Hezbollah for murderous rocket strike

Some 20 residents of the Druze village of As-Suwayda in Syria gathered on Sunday chanting slogans denouncing Hezbollah in solidarity with the victims of the Majdal Shams massacre, where 12 children and teenagers were murdered .

"Listen, motherland. May God bless our people in the occupied Golan. We can afford to be silent when children sleep quietly, but when they die in a treacherous bombing delivered by the party of the devil, we must raise our voices against the gang that rules here,” they shouted.

2 View gallery The 12 victims of Hezbollah's attack in Majdal Shams

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government hesitated to confront the Shiite terrorist organization . "An international investigation committee may be the one to determine who was responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams," said Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib in an interview with the Saudi outlet Al Hadath on Sunday.

Hezbollah took responsibility for 12 launches toward northern Israel back on Saturday but chose to remain silent about its rocket that struck Majdal Shams. Hezbollah quickly issued immediate denials through its various channels denying it fired toward the northern Israeli town.

"The United States doesn’t want a war between Lebanon and Israel," said Bou Habib. "We condemn the killing of civilians by any side. If war breaks out, the damage will affect Israel and the region. Hezbollah is ready to withdraw beyond the Litani if Israel stops its violations. Neither Israel nor Lebanon has an interest in a wide-scale war. Hezbollah will stand by the state and we will defend Lebanon. Washington opposes escalation and continues to support Israel militarily."

2 View gallery Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: AFP )

After the massacre in Majdal Shams, some in Lebanon claimed it was unlikely Hezbollah wished to get into conflicts with the Druze population in the country. Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Druze in Lebanon and head of the Progressive Socialist Party in Lebanon, said on Sunday, "The Israeli claim that Hezbollah launched the missile at Majdal Shams is a lie. Israel attacks, kills, and destroys Lebanon every moment. It's time for Israel to understand it cannot eliminate the spirit of resistance."

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati chose to ignore Israel's accusations against Hezbollah. According to him, "The media is operating in different directions to protect Lebanon and remove it from danger. The solution is to achieve a comprehensive cease-fire and implement UN Resolution 1701. We must break the cycle of violence and not be dragged into an escalation.”