Arab newspapers downplay Majdal Shams massacre, skirt Hezbollah's role

Despite Hezbollah's attack on Majdal Shams killing 12 children on Saturday , the incident did not dominate the front pages of newspapers in the Arab world on Sunday. Even where the attack was mentioned, Hezbollah was not presented as the culprit, despite statements from the IDF.

Qatar's The New Arab front page featured a photo of a Gazan child receiving medical treatment, part of an article on Gaza's collapsing health care system. The headline for the Majdal Shams attack read: "The Occupation Insists on Blaming Hezbollah and Threatens to Respond."

7 View gallery London-based Qatari Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper

The London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi also focused on Gaza on its front page. The headline about Majdal Shams read: "12 People Killed by a Rocket in the Occupied Syrian Golan. Israel Blames Hezbollah – and the Latter Denies," followed by a review of Saturday's events.

Syria's Al-Watan avoided linking the incident to Hezbollah, reporting that an "unknown missile" struck Majdal Shams. The article began with Hezbollah’s denial of responsibility, noting it followed Israel's accusation that the group fired the missile, which resulted in 10 deaths and 30 injuries, mostly children.

The London-based Asharq Al-Awsat featured images from the Majdal Shams strike on its front page, under the headline: "The Fire from Southern Lebanon Spreads to the Golan" without attributing the blame to Hezbollah. The article reported numerous casualties, Hezbollah’s denial of involvement, and Israel’s threats of a harsh response, also mentioning Lebanese concerns about the situation.

7 View gallery Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi Arabia’s Asharq published an article titled: "Majdal Shams – The Story of a Druze Village in the Golan Captured by Israel in 67’." It stated Israel had for years "tried to erase their identity and affiliation with Syria." Regarding the attack, the paper reported that "Majdal Shams was subjected to a rocket attack targeting a soccer field," with Israel blaming Hezbollah, which denies responsibility.

7 View gallery Asharq Al-Awsat

The Emirati news site Al-Ain Al Ekhbariya reported that Israel had failed at "Russian Roulette" in the north, noting Hezbollah's months-long barrage of "thousands of rockets and hundreds of drones toward settlements in the Galilee and Golan," causing few casualties until Saturday. After the Majdal Shams attack, the article claimed, "Israel failed in the game, as Hezbollah responded to Israeli attacks against its operatives."

7 View gallery Lebanese journalists report damages in Chebaa ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al Akhbar reported: "Last night, the South Lebanon Front witnessed a dangerous development, with a missile hitting the settlement of Majdal Shams in the Golan." The paper claimed Israel blames Hezbollah for firing the missile, which hit a soccer field "in the occupied town."

Village from which deadly rocket launched

The name of Ali Mohammed Yahya, a Hezbollah commander reportedly responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams according to the IDF, was conspicuously absent from all articles covering the incident. The IDF claimed that Hezbollah launched the rocket from an area north of the village of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, about a mile from the Israeli border, near the contested Mount Dov area from which Hezbollah frequently demands Israeli withdrawal. This region is a known launch site for Hezbollah's anti-tank missiles, rockets and drones.

7 View gallery Footage of IDF strikes in Chebaa

Saturday's attack on Majdal Shams underscores that Hezbollah operatives remain active along Israel's eastern border, despite sustained Israeli military efforts to neutralize threats in recent months. The IDF and Lebanese reports indicate that since the early months of the conflict, Chebaa has been a focal point of Israeli airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah operatives, observation posts, weapon storage facilities and launch sites. Hezbollah has acknowledged casualties from Chebaa during the war.

7 View gallery Abu Taleb and the aftermath of his assassination

Abu Taleb , commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit assassinated by Israel last month , was responsible for the eastern border sector from Majdal Shams to Chebaa until his elimination last June. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched several rocket barrages into Israel, aiming to demonstrate that Taleb's death would not hinder their operations. This response was reported by Al Akhbar, a newspaper affiliated with Hezbollah, which highlighted the group's commitment to maintaining its eastern front activities despite the loss of Taleb.