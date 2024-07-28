Majdal Shams lays 11 murdered children to rest

Thousands gathered on Sunday in Majdal Shams for the funerals of the children who were murdered when Hezbollah fired at a soccer field. Family members collapsed in anguish and required medical attention.

4 View gallery The murdered Israeli children

Fajr Laith Abu Saleh, 16, Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh, 16, Hazem Akram Abu Saleh, 15, John Wadeea Ibrahim, 13, Iseel Nasha'at Ayoub, 12, Finis Adham Safadi, 11, Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh, 12, Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din, 11, Naji Taher al-Halabi, 11, and Milad Muadad al-Sha'ar, 10. Another victim is Nathem Fakher Saeb from Ein Kinia were killed on Saturday while playing in their village.

4 View gallery Crowds gather at Druze funeral ( Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

Jafara Ibrahim, 11, from the village has been missing since the missile strike. His family asked for help to find him. "With great sorrow and sadness, and with calmness and complete submission to God's will, Majdal Shams mourns her best children who were affected in the attack on the village's field," the village's statement said.

"All night the children asked why this happened, and how their friends were killed like that," said Salman, a Majdal Shams resident. "We have nothing to say to them. All of us, including the adults, are broken, helpless, and in pain. We also ask, don't understand, and are so sad and angry. How will we answer our children's questions, when we ask the same questions and there is no one to answer us."

4 View gallery 'All night the children asked why this happened, and how their friends were killed like that' ( Photo: Yair Kraus )

He said many of the children in the village were exposed to the graphic images from the scene of the massacre. "They talk about trauma, they couldn't sleep at night," he said. The IDF, Fire Department, Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Israel Police established a coordination mechanism to secure the funeral and the area.

Likud ministers who arrived at Majdal Shams to attend the funeral were met by angry shouts from residents. "We want peace and we don't get it. We are tired of your promises," the furious residents said. Their anger was especially directed at Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after he thwarted a bill to legalize the use of electricity in many of the village homes, which was meant to connect the Druze villages to the national energy grid after the government neglected the matter for decades.

4 View gallery Mourners in the childrens' funeral ( Photo: EPA/ATEF SAFADI )

Earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Galant quoted from the Koran in a post on X. He expressed his condolences to "our Druze brothers", and wrote: "We share your deep sadness, your children are our children, your tragedy is our tragedy."