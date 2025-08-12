Holocaust memorial defaced in Bulgaria by neo-Nazi group

The regional prosecutor’s office in Burgas, Bulgaria, has launched an independent investigation following an act of vandalism against the city’s Holocaust memorial. The monument, dedicated to those who helped save the Jewish community of Burgas during World War II, was defaced with stickers covering the engraved historical text.

The regional prosecutor’s office in Burgas, Bulgaria, has launched an independent investigation following an act of vandalism against the city’s Holocaust memorial. The monument, dedicated to those who helped save the Jewish community of Burgas during World War II, was defaced with stickers covering the engraved historical text.

The stickers bore the image of General Hristo Lukov, leader of the pro-Nazi Union of Bulgarian National Legions in the 1940s. Local prosecutors ordered the Burgas police to investigate, including reviewing security camera footage to identify those responsible and interviewing potential witnesses.

