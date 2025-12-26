Netanyahu announces Israel will recognize Republic of Somaliland

Israel on Friday announced that it has formally recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel, along with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, signed a joint declaration with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah formalizing the recognition.

The Prime Minister announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.



Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Sa'ar, and the President of the Republic of Somaliland signed a joint and mutual declaration. pic.twitter.com/M0AeTs5oxY — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 26, 2025

The statement said the declaration was made “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements initiated under President Donald Trump. Netanyahu congratulated Abdallah and praised his leadership, citing a shared commitment to stability and peace.

Netanyahu invited the Somaliland president to make an official visit to Israel. Abdallah, according to the statement, thanked Netanyahu for what he described as a historic decision and expressed appreciation for Israel’s efforts in combating terrorism and promoting regional peace.

The prime minister also thanked Foreign Minister Sa’ar and Mossad Director David Barnea, as well as Israel’s intelligence agency, for their role in advancing the move.

Israel said it plans to quickly expand ties with Somaliland through cooperation in agriculture, health, technology and the economy, and wished the people of Somaliland “success, prosperity and freedom.”