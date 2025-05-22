IDF tank commander severely injured in northern Gaza fighting

The IDF said on Thursday that a tank commander in the 52nd Battalion, 'Iron Trails' Brigade (401), was severely injured earlier today (Thursday), during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldier was evacuated to hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a call for residents in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate southward as soon as possible, as the IDF is continuing its preparations for a major ground maneuver in Gaza .

1 View gallery The Gaza Strip ( Photo: AP /Leo Correa )

Inside the strip, humanitarian aid continues to flow in. A local journalist reported Thursday that trucks that entered Gaza the previous day reached central and southern areas but did not stop in Gaza City or in the north.

Following the arrival of aid, amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s conduct, the price of a sack of flour in the enclave reportedly dropped to 100 shekels, down from a peak of 1,000 shekels.

Meanwhile, early Thursday, activists from the “Order 9” protest movement blocked dozens of aid trucks at the Ashdod Port that were set to be loaded with supplies from UNRWA containers. The group stated: “This shocking failure—sending luxury trucks directly to Hamas murderers while our soldiers risk their lives in battle and our hostages suffer in tunnels—must be stopped.”

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 107 people were killed and 247 wounded in the past 24 hours. Since the collapse of the ceasefire on March 18, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 3,613.

On Wednesday, four rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel. One was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system after being fired from northern Gaza at Ashkelon. The other three landed within the Gaza Strip. No injuries or damage were reported.