IDF soldier, reservist killed in action in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF reported Monday morning that one of its soldiers and a reservist had been killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.
They are Sergeant Rani Tamir, 20, a soldier of the 50th Battalion of the 933rd Nahal Brigade, from Ganei Am and Master Sergeant (res.) Nitai Meisels, 30, a 14th Armored Brigade soldier, from Rehovot.
Israeli strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Christmas Day on Monday. Local residents and Palestinian media said Israel stepped up air and ground shelling against al-Bureij in central Gaza.
At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in central Gaza, health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said, adding that many were women and children.
The Israeli army said it was reviewing the report of a Maghazi incident and was committed to minimizing harm to civilians. Hamas denies the Israeli charge that it operates in densely populated areas or uses civilians as human shields.
The Upper Galilee Regional Council and the Kiryat Shmona Municipality announced that many roads in the area were closed starting from 6am. Among others, the northern entrances to the city were blocked, and gates to many communities in the Upper Galilee region were shut. It was reported that the routes and entrances to the communities were closed "until further notice" due to concerns of anti-tank fire from Lebanon.