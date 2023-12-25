IDF soldier, reservist killed in action in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF reported Monday morning that one of its soldiers and a reservist had been killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

They are Sergeant Rani Tamir, 20, a soldier of the 50th Battalion of the 933rd Nahal Brigade, from Ganei Am and Master Sergeant (res.) Nitai Meisels, 30, a 14th Armored Brigade soldier, from Rehovot.

1 View gallery Sergeant Rani Tamir and Master Sergeant (res.) Nitai Meisels ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Israeli strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Christmas Day on Monday. Local residents and Palestinian media said Israel stepped up air and ground shelling against al-Bureij in central Gaza.

At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in central Gaza, health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said, adding that many were women and children.

The Israeli army said it was reviewing the report of a Maghazi incident and was committed to minimizing harm to civilians. Hamas denies the Israeli charge that it operates in densely populated areas or uses civilians as human shields.