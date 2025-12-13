With warm embrace, Italy's Meloni hosts ex-hostage Rom Braslavski in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted former Hamas hostage Rom Braslavski at her official residence in Rome on Friday, embracing the young Israeli in a show of solidarity following his release after more than two years in captivity in Gaza.

In a statement on the Italian government’s official website, Braslavski was described as “the young Israeli who was kidnapped on October 7 and held in Gaza for 738 days.” Photos from the meeting at Palazzo Chigi showed Meloni warmly embracing Braslavski.

Ex-Hamas hostage Rom Braslavski and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet at the Palazzo Chigi in Rome

The meeting followed Braslavski’s appearance earlier this week at the annual “Atreju” conference, organized by Meloni’s ruling Brothers of Italy party. There, he was welcomed with applause and interviewed on stage by veteran Italian-Jewish journalist Maurizio Molinari. The discussion was moderated by Jewish-Italian Senator Ester Mieli, a senior party member and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.

During the event, Braslavski shared his emotions about visiting Italy and described his experience as a Hamas hostage. "I’m honored to be here," he told the audience. "I want to speak briefly about the hostage pin I’m wearing. When I asked an Italian I met outside if he knew what it meant, he said he had no idea. It’s painful that people around the world don’t recognize this symbol. It represents unity, equality and also blood, murder, pain and the terrible trauma of October 7."

Recalling the day he was abducted by Hamas terrorists while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival, Braslavski gave a graphic account of the atrocities he witnessed. “I saw young, beautiful women thrown to the ground, their clothes ripped, their bodies riddled with bullets. Rivers of blood flowed across the road while cries of ‘Allahu Akbar’ rang out from every direction,” he said.

“I saw piles of bodies in garbage bins — women, elderly people, children — all slaughtered just because they were Israeli and Jewish.”

He added: “I went to work at a party, and look what happened to me. My life was destroyed. The massacre on October 7 had no justification. It was inhuman.”