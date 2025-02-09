Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza

US president pledges to transform Gaza into 'prime site for future development' and vows to 'protect Palestinians and ensure they are not killed'; he announces Mideast nations to take in Palestinians—'but only after speaking with me'

Reuters|
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he is committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could give sections of the land to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, “We will turn Gaza into a prime site for future development,” emphasizing his intention to reshape the reality on the ground.
נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בבית הלבן נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בבית הלבן
US President Donald Trump
(Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis)
Elaborating on his ambitious plan, Trump pledged to “take care of the Palestinians and ensure they are not killed.” When asked about the possibility of the United States accepting Palestinian refugees, he said, “We will review each case individually,” but stopped short of committing to a comprehensive policy. However, he stressed that significant changes would take place in Gaza under his administration’s vision.
Additionally, Trump announced plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss regional cooperation. "Middle Eastern countries will take in Palestinians—but only after they speak with me first," he said.
