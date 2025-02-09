Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he is committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could give sections of the land to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, “We will turn Gaza into a prime site for future development,” emphasizing his intention to reshape the reality on the ground.
Elaborating on his ambitious plan, Trump pledged to “take care of the Palestinians and ensure they are not killed.” When asked about the possibility of the United States accepting Palestinian refugees, he said, “We will review each case individually,” but stopped short of committing to a comprehensive policy. However, he stressed that significant changes would take place in Gaza under his administration’s vision.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Additionally, Trump announced plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss regional cooperation. "Middle Eastern countries will take in Palestinians—but only after they speak with me first," he said.