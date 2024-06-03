Arson suspected in Israel Museum fire

The investigation into the fire that spread Sunday from the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem revealed that the blaze ignited at three different sites, according to a fire official.
The fire spread through vegetation in the Valley of the Cross near the Israel Museum. Workers were evacuated from the museum as a precautionary measure. Fire and rescue teams, along with six firefighting planes, managed to prevent the fire, which reached the museum's fences, from going inside.
The fire first spread from the forest and began burning the outside of one of the museum's buildings; firefighters rushed to the spot in order to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. After an hour of anxious moments, the Israel Museum clarified that "there is no danger to the works, and there are no casualties or damage."
The Israel Museum said in a statement on Sunday: "The fire spread from the direction of the Valley of the Cross adjacent to the museum and first hit the roof of the youth wing building, but the fire brigade fully took control of it. There are no casualties or damage, no artwork is in danger. In addition, all the people from the museum area were evacuated to safety."