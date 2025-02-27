What is the key to bringing Israeli families back to the periphery?

The gap between Israel’s periphery and its center has widened over the past 16 months of war, according to Tal Basechess, CEO of the Israel Association of Community Centers.
To help people successfully return to their homes, several new programs are being implemented through the Community Centers in collaboration with the government and philanthropists. For example, additional support is now available for students who need extra help transitioning back to school. Instead of just checking in upon their return, the centers will now provide ongoing online support to ensure students succeed.
Basechess spoke to ILTV on the sidelines of the B'Sheva Jerusalem Conference on Monday.
He emphasized that financial incentives alone will not be enough to bring people back to the periphery after the war. A combination of improved transportation, infrastructure, and education will be essential. Equally important, he noted, is ensuring that local community centers remain operational, offering after-school activities for children and spaces for families to come together.
Watch the full interview (in Hebrew):