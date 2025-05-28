UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem ‘provocations’

The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel’s Ambassador to the state Yossi Shelley on Wednesday to formally protest what it called “provocations in Jerusalem,” following violent incidents and anti-Arab chants during Jerusalem Day celebrations earlier this week.

According to the UAE’s state news agency, Emirati officials issued a sharp condemnation over what they described as “disgraceful and offensive violations against our Palestinian brothers” in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City. The statement accused Israel of allowing “arbitrary practices” that amounted to serious incitement against Muslims and a blatant desecration of the holy city.

Confrontations between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem

The UAE Foreign Ministry said repeated attacks by Israeli extremists, accompanied by hate speech and calls for violence, formed “a systematic and extremist campaign not only targeting the Palestinian people but the entire international community.” The statement warned that such actions risk escalating regional tensions at a time when efforts should be focused on ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On Jerusalem Day, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionist party MK Zvi Sukkot ascended the Temple Mount. Sukkot was seen raising an Israeli flag at the site. In the Old City, confrontations broke out between Jewish celebrants and activists who said they were there to protect Palestinians. Several individuals were arrested.

2 View gallery Zvi Sukkot at the Temple Mount

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The UAE called on Israel’s government to “take full responsibility, condemn these provocative practices, punish those responsible—including ministers and officials—and act urgently to prevent Jerusalem from being exploited for violence, extremism, and incitement.” The statement added that failure to do so would be seen as tacit approval and would deepen “the cycle of hatred, racism and instability.”

The Emirati Foreign Ministry also underscored the importance of respecting Jordan’s role as custodian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem under international law and the historical status quo, including preserving the authority of the Waqf over Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock and the surrounding areas.

2 View gallery Jerusalem Day celebrations in the capital ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Tens of thousands participated in Monday’s annual Flag March, which followed its traditional route through downtown Jerusalem to the Western Wall, passing through the Old City’s gates and alleyways.

At the Damascus Gate, clashes were reported between Jewish marchers and Arab residents. Video footage showed Jewish participants throwing water bottles and nationalistic chants including “death to Arabs” and “may your village burn” were heard.

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi visited the scene and later told reporters: “I didn’t hear any racist chants.”