Israel strikes regime targets in Iran to weaken leadership, expert says

“In the war in June, we did more with the nuclear program and missile program, those things which threatened Israel and us and our allies in this region,” Sabti explained. “This time, we also deal with and target the regime’s bases, such as IRGC bases that deal with oppression against the people… or even a police station, which is also responsible for depressing the people. So all of these meant to bring the regime to a very big weakness, or even to fall.”